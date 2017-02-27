BRIEF-SunCoke Energy awards maintenance, capital projects contract to Fluor

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Fluor Corp
* SunCoke Energy awards maintenance and capital projects contract to Fluor
* Fluor Corp - Fluor will book undisclosed contract value in q1 of 2017
* Fluor Corp- under five-year contract, fluor will provide maintenance and capital project services at SunCoke's U.S. domestic coke facilities
* Fluor Corp - Fluor will transition onto sites in early march 2017 and work alongside SunCoke employees. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing