BRIEF-SunCoke Energy awards maintenance, capital projects contract to Fluor

Feb 27 Fluor Corp

* SunCoke Energy awards maintenance and capital projects contract to Fluor

* Fluor Corp - Fluor will book undisclosed contract value in q1 of 2017

* Fluor Corp- under five-year contract, fluor will provide maintenance and capital project services at SunCoke's U.S. domestic coke facilities

* Fluor Corp - Fluor will transition onto sites in early march 2017 and work alongside SunCoke employees. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
