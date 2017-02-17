BRIEF-SunCoke Energy Inc announces vendor partnership with Fluor Corporation

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 17 SunCoke Energy Inc
* SunCoke Energy Inc announces vendor partnership with Fluor Corporation
* SunCoke Energy - has engaged with Fluor Corporation to provide maintenance and capital project services for SunCoke's domestic coke facilities
* Fluor is working with incumbent service providers at each facility location to ensure a smooth transition in early march
* Vendor partnership does not impact SunCoke employees
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs