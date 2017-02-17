版本:
BRIEF-SunCoke Energy Inc announces vendor partnership with Fluor Corporation

Feb 17 SunCoke Energy Inc

* SunCoke Energy Inc announces vendor partnership with Fluor Corporation

* SunCoke Energy - has engaged with Fluor Corporation to provide maintenance and capital project services for SunCoke's domestic coke facilities

* Fluor is working with incumbent service providers at each facility location to ensure a smooth transition in early march

* Vendor partnership does not impact SunCoke employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
