BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. pricing of downsized private $630 million debt offering

May 19 Suncoke Energy Partners Lp

* Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Announces pricing of downsized private $630 million debt offering

* Unit priced downsized private offering of $630 million aggregate principal amount of 7.50% senior unsecured notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
