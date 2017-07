BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners qtrly ‍net loss attributable to co $12.9 mln

July 27 (Reuters) - Suncoke Energy Partners Lp

* Suncoke energy partners, l.p. Announces second quarter 2017 results

* Says ‍reaffirm full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda attributable to sxcp guidance of $210 million to $220 million​

* Qtrly ‍net loss attributable to sxcp was $12.9 million

* Suncoke energy partners lp - qtrly ‍ revenues $ 200.6 million versus $ 181.4​ million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S