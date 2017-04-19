BRIEF-Suncor Energy provides update on Syncrude return to service plan

April 19 Suncor Energy Inc:
* Suncor Energy provides update on syncrude return to
service plan
* Suncor Energy Inc - plant is currently operating at
reduced rates and Suncor will continue to assist in inventory
management
* Suncor Energy Inc - investigation and inspection show that
damage was largely isolated to a piperack adjacent to
hydrotreater
* Suncor Energy Inc - provided an update on syncrude mildred
lake oil sands facility following march 14 incident
* Suncor Energy Inc - does not expect this outage to result
in a change to overall production guidance for 2017
* Suncor Energy Inc - production is expected to return to
full rates by end of June
* Suncor Energy Inc - "accelerated repair schedule" has
been developed to achieve restart of pipeline shipments at about
50% capacity in early may
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: