BRIEF-Suncor Energy provides update on Syncrude recovery plan

March 27 Suncor Energy Inc:
* Suncor Energy provides update on Syncrude recovery plan
* Suncor Energy Inc - planned maintenance advanced to
minimize outage impact
* Suncor Energy Inc - no change expected to overall Suncor
annual production guidance
* Suncor Energy Inc - pipeline shipments of treated product
are expected to resume at up to 50pct capacity in april
* Suncor Energy Inc says has advanced planned eight-week
turnaround originally scheduled to begin in April to mitigate
impact of unplanned outage
* Suncor Energy Inc - beginning this week, suncor expects to
handle volumes of untreated syncrude production to assist in
managing inventory
