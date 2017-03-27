版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一 18:39 BJT

BRIEF-Suncor Energy provides update on Syncrude recovery plan

March 27 Suncor Energy Inc:

* Suncor Energy provides update on Syncrude recovery plan

* Suncor Energy provides update on Syncrude recovery plan

* Suncor Energy Inc - planned maintenance advanced to minimize outage impact

* Suncor Energy Inc - no change expected to overall Suncor annual production guidance

* Suncor Energy Inc - pipeline shipments of treated product are expected to resume at up to 50pct capacity in april

* Suncor Energy Inc - pipeline shipments of treated product are expected to resume at up to 50pct capacity in April

* Suncor Energy Inc says has advanced planned eight-week turnaround originally scheduled to begin in April to mitigate impact of unplanned outage

* Suncor Energy Inc - beginning this week, suncor expects to handle volumes of untreated syncrude production to assist in managing inventory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐