BRIEF-Suncor looking at more opportunities for oil sands consolidation

April 27 Suncor Energy
* CEO says continues to evaluate opportunities to
consolidate in oil sands, but bar for acquisitions is high.
* Says cost of repairs at Syncrude oil sands plant to be
relatively small for Suncor as covered by insurance.
* Says leak that led to fire at Syncrude plant was caused by
freeze-thaw crack in a pipeline, a one-off event not expected to
affect future reliability.
* CEO says does not see company's organic oil sands growth
projects going ahead in next year or two.
* Says from May 2 company will be in the market buying its
stock back as part of announced share buy-back plan.
* CEO says the exodus of big international companies from
Canada's oil sands is not quite finished yet.
* CEO says could be some incredible opportunities for Suncor
as big companies exit oil sands, not many potential buyers have
Suncor's strong balance sheet.
* CEO says no major asset sales planned currently.
* CEO says sees low probability of Canadian energy being
included in U.S. trade tariffs, but consequences would be
serious for U.S. consumer.
(Reporting By Nia Williams)