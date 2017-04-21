版本:
BRIEF-SunEdison Shareholder Group opposes proposed yieldco sale to Brookfield Asset Management

April 21 SunEdison Shareholder Group:

* SunEdison Shareholder Group: SunEdison equity shareholders needed to help stop fire sale of assets and total loss of investments

* Over 1,000 SunEdison shareholders joined to oppose company's proposed sale of interest in Yieldco's to Brookfield Asset Management Source text for Eikon:
