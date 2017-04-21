BRIEF-SunEdison Shareholder Group opposes proposed yieldco sale to Brookfield Asset Management

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 SunEdison Shareholder Group:
* SunEdison Shareholder Group: SunEdison equity shareholders needed to help stop fire sale of assets and total loss of investments
* Over 1,000 SunEdison shareholders joined to oppose company's proposed sale of interest in Yieldco's to Brookfield Asset Management Source text for Eikon:
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022