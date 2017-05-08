BRIEF-Sunesis Pharmaceuticals qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.47

May 8 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sunesis pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent highlights

* Q1 revenue $700,000 versus $600,000

* Q1 revenue view $1.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sunesis pharmaceuticals inc qtrly basic and diluted loss per share of $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sunesis pharmaceuticals inc - expects that its current cash resources are sufficient to fund company into june 2018