July 27 (Reuters) - Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial results and recent highlights

* Says loss from operations for three months ended June 30, 2017 was $8.6 million

* Says as of June 30, 2017, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $22.7 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: