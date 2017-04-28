BRIEF-Sunesis Pharmaceuticals says board appointed Daniel Swisher as interim CFO

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals - in conjunction with Bjerkholt's resignation, on April 27, 2017, board appointed Daniel N. Swisher as company's interim CFO
* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc - company continues search for full time chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock