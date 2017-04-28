版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Sunesis Pharmaceuticals says board appointed Daniel Swisher as interim CFO

April 28 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals - in conjunction with Bjerkholt's resignation, on April 27, 2017, board appointed Daniel N. Swisher as company's interim CFO

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc - company continues search for full time chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
