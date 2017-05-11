版本:
BRIEF-Sunlink Health Systems Q3 loss per share $0.11

May 11 Sunlink Health Systems Inc

* Sunlink Health Systems Inc announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $13.7 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
