2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics net income attributable to partners $0.29 per limited partner unit

Feb 22 Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp

* Sunoco Logistics announces record results and distributable cash flow for full year 2016

* Qtrly net income attributable to partners $0.29 per limited partner unit

* Qtrly sales and other operating revenue $2,917 million versus $2,305 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
