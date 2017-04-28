BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
* As part of completion of merger, Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. Changed its name to Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director