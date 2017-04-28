版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 23:50 BJT

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger

April 28 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP

* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger

* As part of completion of merger, Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. Changed its name to Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐