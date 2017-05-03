BRIEF-Sunoco LP announces first quarter financial and operating results

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Sunoco LP
* Sunoco LP announces first quarter financial and operating results
* Q1 revenue $4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.86 billion
* Q1 loss per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sunoco LP - executed definitive agreement to divest a majority of company-operated convenience stores to 7-Eleven Inc for $3.3 billion
* Says same-store merchandise sales decreased by 1.1 percent during Q1
* Sunoco LP - excluding acquisitions, expects approximately $150 million to be spent on growth capital for full year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.