2017年 4月 28日 星期五

BRIEF-Sunoco LP maintains quarterly distribution

April 27 Energy Transfer Equity Lp

* Sunoco lp maintains quarterly distribution

* Sunoco lp says board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution for q1 of 2017 of $0.8255 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
