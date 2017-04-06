版本:
BRIEF-Sunoco to divest convenience stores in continental U.S.

April 6 Sunoco Lp-

* Sunoco Lp announces strategic divestiture of convenience stores in continental United States

* Sunoco Lp - has retained jp morgan to market approximately 200 remaining convenience stores in North And West Texas, new Mexico and Oklahoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
