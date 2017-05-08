BRIEF-SunOpta says Oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Sunopta Inc
* Sunopta announces oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares
* Says maximum number that oaktree may acquire is lesser of 5,125,036 common shares of sunopta
* Sunopta - agreed to waive standstill provision to permit oaktree capital management, l.p. To buy additional shares of sunopta on or before may 6, 2020
* Sunopta - maximum number that oaktree may acquire is also the number that would ensure that oaktree's ownership does not exceed 19.99% of common shares currently outstanding
* Sunopta - as condition to co's consent, oaktree agreed to make share purchases only through open market purchases on nasdaq, tsx within next 3 years
* Sunopta inc - oaktree has agreed to an amendment to voting trust agreement entered into in connection with issuance of preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.