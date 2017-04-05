BRIEF-Sunpower comments on First Solar's announcement on 8point3 Energy Partners

April 5 Sunpower Corp:

* Sunpower comments on First Solar's announcement concerning its interests in 8point3 Energy Partners

* Sunpower-Evaluating strategic options for Yieldco JV, 8point3 Energy Partners, after announcement by its JV General Partner, First Solar regarding 8point3

* Sunpower - Co, First Solar will coordinate review, which will include, but is not limited to, a potential replacement partner for First Solar