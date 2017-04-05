BRIEF-Sunpower comments on First Solar's announcement on 8point3 Energy Partners

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Sunpower Corp:
* Sunpower comments on First Solar's announcement concerning its interests in 8point3 Energy Partners
* Sunpower-Evaluating strategic options for Yieldco JV, 8point3 Energy Partners, after announcement by its JV General Partner, First Solar regarding 8point3
* Sunpower - Co, First Solar will coordinate review, which will include, but is not limited to, a potential replacement partner for First Solar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.