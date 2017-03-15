版本:
BRIEF-Sunpower Corp enters supply deal with Next Era Energy Resources

March 16 Sunpower Corp

* Sunpower Corp - on March 8, co and certain of units entered into project supply agreement with next era energy resources llc and certain of units

* Sunpower - co will sell about 125 mw of performance series modules to Nextera in connection with power plant project, to be delivered between June and Oct 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
