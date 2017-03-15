BRIEF-Sunpower Corp enters supply deal with Next Era Energy Resources

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 16 Sunpower Corp
* Sunpower Corp - on March 8, co and certain of units entered into project supply agreement with next era energy resources llc and certain of units
* Sunpower - co will sell about 125 mw of performance series modules to Nextera in connection with power plant project, to be delivered between June and Oct 2017
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.