版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-SunPower starts construction on 56-megawatt gala solar power plant in Oregon

Feb 27 SunPower Corp:

* SunPower starts construction on 56-megawatt gala solar power plant in Oregon

* SunPower Corp says project is expected to be completed by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐