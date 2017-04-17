版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Sunshine Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.21

April 17 Sunshine Bancorp Inc:

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Total assets were $956.4 million at march 31, 2017 compared to $931.4 million at december 31, 2016

* Qtrly net interest income $7.6 million versus $4.0 million last year Source text - bit.ly/2oFdseH Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐