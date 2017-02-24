版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel Investors files for potential stock shelf

Feb 24 Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc:

* Files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed Source text:(bit.ly/2kV8ID3) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐