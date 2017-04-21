BRIEF-Suntrust Banks Q1 revenue $2.2 billion

April 21 Suntrust Banks Inc

* Suntrust reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $2.2 billion

* Suntrust Banks Inc says net interest margin was 3.09% in current quarter, up 9 basis points sequentially and up 5 basis points compared to prior year

* Qtrly provision for credit losses increased $18 million sequentially as a result of a reserve release in prior quarter

* Suntrust Banks Inc says net interest income was $1.4 billion for current quarter, an increase of $23 million and $82 million compared to prior quarter

* Qtrly net charge-offs for current quarter were $112 million, down $24 million sequentially

* Qtrly earnings per average common diluted share $0.91

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Suntrust Banks Inc - at quarter-end book value per common share was $45.62, tangible book value per common share was $33.06, both up slightly from Dec 31, 2016

* Suntrust Banks Inc says common equity tier 1 ratio was estimated to be 9.7% as of march 31, 2017