BRIEF-Sunwah International announces extension of revolving loan term

March 27 Sunwah International Ltd

* Sunwah International announces extension of revolving loan term

* Extended term of unsecured revolving loan from Sunford Finance (HK) ltd for six months from March 31, 2017 to September 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
