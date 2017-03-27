BRIEF-Sunwah International announces extension of revolving loan term

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures
March 27 Sunwah International Ltd
* Sunwah International announces extension of revolving loan term
* Extended term of unsecured revolving loan from Sunford Finance (HK) ltd for six months from March 31, 2017 to September 30, 2017
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results