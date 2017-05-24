版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Sunworks says currently restructuring its proposal process to reflect modified net metering structure in accordance to terms of AB405

May 24 Sunworks Inc

* Sunworks inc - is currently restructuring its proposal process to reflect modified net metering structure in accordance to terms of AB405 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
