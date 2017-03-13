BRIEF-Sunworks sees FY 2016 revenue up 61 percent

March 13 Sunworks Inc-

* Sunworks announces preliminary unaudited full-year 2016 results and provides 2017 outlook

* Q4 revenue $18.5 million versus $17.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 61 percent

* Order backlog as of December 31, 2016 of $48.5 million, compared to $47.5 million as of december 31, 2015

* Q4 adjusted ebitda loss of approximately $2.9 million, compared to positive ebitda of $1.5 million for three months ended december 31, 2015

* Management expects full year 2017 revenue to increase more than 30% versus 2016