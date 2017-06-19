版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Sunworks to construct 1.1 MW solar system for CSP Labs

June 19 Sunworks Inc

* Sunworks Inc - a new project for a 1.1 Megawatt (MW) solar system will be constructed at CSP labs in Pleasant Grove, California

* Sunworks Inc - construction is expected to be completed by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
