BRIEF-Supercom sees FY 2017 revenue $35 million

March 13 Supercom Ltd
* Supercom announces full year 2017 outlook and third
quarter selected financial results
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $5.3 million to $5.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $35 million
* Supercom Ltd - majority of 2017 revenue is expected to be
derived from North and South America and Europe
* Supercom Ltd - company will not host a conference call
today
* Supercom Ltd - Q3 gross profit margin is expected to be in
range of 37-38%.
* Supercom Ltd - "Our financial performance in 2016 was
impacted by significant restructuring efforts taken"
