BRIEF-Supercom wins electronic monitoring contract in North America

March 22 Supercom Ltd:

* Supercom Ltd - has secured a contract offering Supercom's pure security electronic surveillance line of offender tracking and monitoring products

* Contract has a 4-year initial term with optional extension of 2 years

* Supercom Ltd - revenues for Supercom for project are estimated at approximately $1.7 million for a term of six years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
