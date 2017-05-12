版本:
BRIEF-Superior Drilling Products reports qtrly loss per share $0.02

May 12 Superior Drilling Products Inc:

* Superior Drilling Products Inc first quarter 2017 revenue more than doubles to $3.4 million

* Q1 revenue rose 133 percent to $3.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
