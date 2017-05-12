BRIEF-Superior Drilling Products reports qtrly loss per share $0.02

BRIEF-Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC
May 12 Superior Drilling Products Inc:
* Superior Drilling Products Inc first quarter 2017 revenue more than doubles to $3.4 million
* Q1 revenue rose 133 percent to $3.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Magenta Infraestructura will offer some 19.6 billion pesos ($1.1 billion) to buy 42 percent of shares in OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish builder Mexico, in a tender offer, OHL Mexico said in a statement on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, June 20 Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Arca exchange is asking U.S. securities regulators for permission to list a new set of exchange-traded funds that aim to quadruple the performance of the market, a filing this week showed.