BRIEF-Superior Drilling qtrly diluted loss per share $0.11

March 10 Superior Drilling Products Inc

* Superior drilling products, inc. Achieves $2.3 million in revenue for fourth quarter 2016

* Superior drilling products inc qtrly diluted loss per share $0.11

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures: approximately $350 thousand

* Superior drilling products inc sees 2017 operating margin 3 percent to 5 percent

* Superior drilling products inc sees 2017 revenue in range of $11 million to $13 million