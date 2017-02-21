BRIEF-Superior Energy Services reports Q4 loss per share $1.10 from continuing operations

Feb 21 Superior Energy Services Inc-
* Superior Energy Services announces fourth quarter and full
year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $1.10 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $354.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $339.1
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.77 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.74 from continuing
operations
* Superior Energy Services Inc - recorded a pre-tax expense
of $73.2 million in reduction in value of assets and other
charges in Q4 of 2016
* "our industry continued to transition toward recovery in
U.S. Land markets during Q4"
* Superior Energy Services Inc - "seems that we have entered
early days of next upcycle in U.S. Land markets"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: