版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 18:05 BJT

BRIEF-Superior Gold announces approval to commence Hermes development

June 21 Superior Gold Inc:

* Superior Gold - received approval from department of mines and petroleum of Western Australia to commence development and operation of Hermes project

* Superior Gold - final environmental approval for Hermes Project included clearing permit, is valid from July 1, 2017

* Superior Gold Inc - in near term, co is focused on re-establishing plutonic gold operations capable of producing 100,000 ounces of gold annually

* Superior Gold Inc - company has liquidity available to execute on its near-term growth and exploration strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐