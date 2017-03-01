版本:
BRIEF-Superior Gold qtrly net income $9.4 million

March 1 Superior Gold Inc

* Superior Gold Inc. announces strong operating results for December 2016 quarter

* Qtrly revenue $24.75 million

* Qtrly gold produced was 22,994 ounces

* Qtrly net income $9.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
