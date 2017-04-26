BRIEF-Superior Industries Q1 earnings per share $0.12

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 Superior Industries International Inc :
* Superior Industries reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 sales $174.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $175.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Superior reaffirms its previous 2017 outlook provided on March 2, 2017
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: