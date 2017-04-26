版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 18:39 BJT

BRIEF-Superior Industries Q1 earnings per share $0.12

April 26 Superior Industries International Inc :

* Superior Industries reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 sales $174.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $175.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Superior reaffirms its previous 2017 outlook provided on March 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐