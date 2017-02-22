版本:
BRIEF-Superior Plus announces senior unsecured note financing

Feb 22 Superior Plus Corp-

* Superior Plus announces senior unsecured note financing

* Agreed to issue and sell cdn $250 million principal amount of 5.25% senior unsecured notes

* Intends to use net proceeds of financing to repay drawn amounts under its syndicated bank credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
