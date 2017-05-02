版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Superior Plus Corp reports Q1 net earnings per $0.34

May 2 Superior Plus Corp-

* Superior Plus Corp announces strong 2017 first quarter results

* Superior Plus Corp - qtrly adjusted operating cash flow per share before transaction and other costs of $0.77

* Superior Plus Corp - 2017 financial outlook of aocf per share has been updated to $1.50 to $1.75

* Superior Plus Corp qtrly net earnings per share, diluted $0.34

* Qtrly revenue $675.7 million versus $563.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
