BRIEF-Superior Plus Corp reports Q1 net earnings per $0.34

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Superior Plus Corp-
* Superior Plus Corp announces strong 2017 first quarter results
* Superior Plus Corp - qtrly adjusted operating cash flow per share before transaction and other costs of $0.77
* Superior Plus Corp - 2017 financial outlook of aocf per share has been updated to $1.50 to $1.75
* Superior Plus Corp qtrly net earnings per share, diluted $0.34
* Qtrly revenue $675.7 million versus $563.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.