BRIEF-Superior Plus Corp reports Q1 net earnings per $0.34

* Superior Plus Corp announces strong 2017 first quarter results

* Superior Plus Corp - qtrly adjusted operating cash flow per share before transaction and other costs of $0.77

* Superior Plus Corp - 2017 financial outlook of aocf per share has been updated to $1.50 to $1.75

* Superior Plus Corp qtrly net earnings per share, diluted $0.34

* Qtrly revenue $675.7 million versus $563.5 million