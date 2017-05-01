版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Superior Plus extends and increases its syndicated credit facility

May 1 Superior Plus Corp

* Superior plus extends and increases its syndicated credit facility

* Superior Plus Corp - credit facility has been increased to $620 million with no changes to financial covenants and will now mature on April 28, 2022

* Superior Plus - units and comercial e industrial erco (Chile) limitada completed an extension of its $570 million senior secured revolving credit facility

* Superior Plus Corp says credit facility will mature on april 28, 2022

* Superior Plus Corp - in addition, accordion facility which could provide an additional $180 million of capacity has been maintained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐