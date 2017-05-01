BRIEF-Superior Plus extends and increases its syndicated credit facility

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Superior Plus Corp
* Superior plus extends and increases its syndicated credit facility
* Superior Plus Corp - credit facility has been increased to $620 million with no changes to financial covenants and will now mature on April 28, 2022
* Superior Plus - units and comercial e industrial erco (Chile) limitada completed an extension of its $570 million senior secured revolving credit facility
* Superior Plus Corp says credit facility will mature on april 28, 2022
* Superior Plus Corp - in addition, accordion facility which could provide an additional $180 million of capacity has been maintained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668