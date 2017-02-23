BRIEF-Superior Uniform reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 Superior Uniform Group Inc
* Superior Uniform Group, Inc. reports operating results for 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 sales rose 21.6 percent to $64.7 million
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - Over next three to five years on average, we expect organic growth in our uniform segment will exceed 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans