BRIEF-Superior Uniform reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30

Feb 23 Superior Uniform Group Inc

* Superior Uniform Group, Inc. reports operating results for 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 sales rose 21.6 percent to $64.7 million

* Superior Uniform Group Inc - Over next three to five years on average, we expect organic growth in our uniform segment will exceed 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
