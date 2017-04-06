BRIEF-Superloop says Aarnet, Google, Indosat Ooredoo, Singtel, Subpartners, Telstra enter agreement to build cable

April 6 Superloop Ltd :

* Aarnet,Google, Indosat Ooredoo, Singtel, Subpartners, Telstra entered agreement to build new international subsea cable system

* Agreement with Alcatel Submarine Networks to build new international subsea cable system that will connect Singapore, Indonesia and Australia

* Alcatel Submarine Networks will construct cable, which is expected to be completed by mid-2019