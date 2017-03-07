版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 02:11 BJT

BRIEF-Supernus announces settlement with Actavis on Trokendi XR patent litigation

March 7 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Supernus announces settlement with Actavis on Trokendi XR patent litigation

* Patent protection for Trokendi XR expires no earlier than 2027

* Settlement permits Actavis to begin selling generic version of Trokendi XR on Jan 1, 2023, or earlier under certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐