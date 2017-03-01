版本:
BRIEF-Supernus Pharmaceuticals files for non-timely 10-K

March 1 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc - files for non-timely 10-K Source text: (bit.ly/2ldW969) Further company coverage:
