BRIEF-Supernus receives final FDA approval for trokendi XR

April 5 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Supernus receives final FDA approval for trokendi XR for migraine prophylaxis in adults and adolescents

* Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA granted final approval to co's supplemental new drug applications requesting label expansion for trokendi XR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
