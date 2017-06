June 21 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD

* Shire expects to make Mydayis commercially available in United States in Q3 of 2017

* Based on agreement between Supernus, Shire, Shire will pay to Supernus single digit percentage royalty on net sales of product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: