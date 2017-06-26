版本:
BRIEF-SUPERVALU says Rob Woseth to assume additional position of interim CFO

June 26 Supervalu Inc

* Supervalu announces the resignation of cfo bruce besanko

* Supervalu inc - rob woseth, executive vice president, chief strategy officer, will assume additional position of interim chief financial officer

* Supervalu - david johnson, will assume additional position of interim chief accounting officer, while co completes a search for a permanent cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
