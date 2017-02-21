BRIEF-Supreme court of Yukon approves Exxon Mobil transaction

BRIEF-Praxair confirms agreement in principle regarding deal with Linde AG
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
Feb 20 Interoil Corp
* Supreme court of Yukon approves Exxon Mobil transaction
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* shareholders approved dissolution and liquidation of fund at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2017