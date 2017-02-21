版本:
BRIEF-Supreme court of Yukon approves Exxon Mobil transaction

Feb 20 Interoil Corp

* Supreme court of Yukon approves Exxon Mobil transaction

* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
