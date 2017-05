BRIEF-Supreme Industries reports Q4 earnings per share $0.12

Feb 27 Supreme Industries Inc

* Supreme Industries reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 sales $61.9 million versus $67.7 million

* Supreme industries inc - order backlog at end of january 2017 was $115.8 million, up 13.1% or $13.4 million, compared with january of 2016