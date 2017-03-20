版本:
BRIEF-Surefire gets regulatory approval for infusion systems in Mexico

March 20 Surefire Resources NL:

* Surefire receives regulatory approval for infusion systems and guiding catheters in Mexico

* Surefire Resources NL - company has received regulatory approval in Mexico for its surefire infusion systems and surefire guiding catheters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
