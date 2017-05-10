BRIEF-Surge Energy Q1 FFO per share c$0.104

May 10 Surge Energy Inc:

* Surge Energy Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results; increased guidance; and continued per share growth

* Q1 FFO per share c$0.104

* Surge energy inc says surge's 2017 production exit rate target to 15,150 boepd from 14,450 boepd

* Surge energy inc says further upward revision to company's 2017 average daily production estimate to 14,450 boepd

* Q1 total production of 13,866 boepd versus 13,408 boepd

* Q1 total oil, natural gas, and ngl revenue $54.5 million versus $29.1 million